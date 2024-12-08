‘That one felt good’ – Ex-Liverpool defender posts gleeful tweet after latest Man United setback

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

For one former Liverpool player, the ongoing misery for Manchester United brought plenty of joy on Saturday.

In just his fifth game in charge, Ruben Amorim tasted defeat at Old Trafford for the first time as his side were beaten 2-3 at home by Nottingham Forest, who ended the night in the top five of the Premier League, six points and eight places ahead of the team they vanquished.

A memorable result for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side was achieved partly thanks to the efforts of Neco Williams, the LFC academy graduate who lined up at left-back for the Garibaldi yesterday evening.

Williams enjoyed Forest’s win over United

A couple of hours after the final whistle, the Wales international took to X to revel in Forest’s victory over Man United, which would surely have been all the sweeter for him given his strong Liverpool connections.

The 23-year-old posted: “That one felt good! Enjoy your weekend Redssss”, followed by eyes and red heart emojis.

That one felt good! Enjoy your weekend redssss👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/akT73z5vBW — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) December 7, 2024

New manager, same old problems for Man United

Storm Darragh may have deprived Liverpool fans of the chance to see their team pick up a Merseyside derby win and open a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, but at least they got to witness the struggles of both Manchester clubs continuing.

City’s hopes of a fifth successive title were further dented by a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace, while United are languishing in 13th place after a sixth defeat in 15 top-flight games already this season.

On the occasion of his 81st appearance for Forest, Williams made an understated yet important contribution to his team’s victory at Old Trafford, winning seven duels along with making four clearances and four tackles (Sofascore).

Many might’ve thought that Amorim’s appointment in Manchester would’ve instigated a bounce from United, but instead they keep on flattering to deceive, much to the amusement of Liverpool fans and a former Reds defender in the 23-year-old Welshman.