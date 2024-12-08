Paul Merson drops instant two-word Liverpool reaction after Arsenal drop points

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

It’s been a pretty spectacular weekend of Premier League football as far as Liverpool fans and Arne Slot will be concerned.

The Anfield-based outfit will have benefitted from some respite from the packed fixture schedule after Storm Darragh saw the Merseyside derby postponed.

Assuming Tottenham can manage to build on their early lead over Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea on Sunday, there can be few complaints over how events have unfolded.

Arsenal needed to beat Fulham amid tough title race

A somewhat deflated Paul Merson admitted ‘advantage Liverpool’ after watching Arsenal succumb to a share of the spoils at Craven Cottage.

“Yeah, it’s not a good result. It’s two points dropped. They just needed a little bit of a run,” the former Gunners star spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“Nightmare at the end there [with] the disallowed goal. Yeah, needed to win that football match, in my opinion.

“Advantage Liverpool.”

The result sees the North London-based outfit fail to capitalise on the Merseysiders dropping points at Newcastle.

Not for want of trying, of course, with Mikel Arteta’s side seeing a potential late winner from Bukayo Saka ruled out after a VAR check found Gabriel Martinelli in an offside position.

🗣️ "What a weekend for Liverpool!" pic.twitter.com/LJS2yiSYpL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2024

Where do Liverpool stand going into Fulham encounter?

Arne Slot will no doubt be quietly pleased, if not outright celebrating, with a result that affords us some breathing room after dropping points at St James Park in the midweek.

Likewise, Manchester City’s failure to take maximum points from their trip to Selhurst Park has been highly beneficial.

With us set to next take on Fulham in our return to Premier League action on December 14, of course, we’d hope the Cottagers positive result against our title rivals will steel us ahead of what will be a tough encounter.

Succeed at Anfield, and eventually get past the upcoming test against Everton later in the year, however, and we’ll be in truly excellent shape in the title race. Nine and 11 points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, to be precise, presuming that neither ourselves nor our rivals drop any further points moving forward.