Mo Salah issues big compliment to Liverpool teammate who ‘a lot of people don’t like’

Mo Salah has given a ringing endorsement to one Liverpool teammate who he claims that ‘a lot of people don’t like’.

While the Egyptian has long since secured legend status at Anfield for his phenomenal goalscoring exploits, thus seeing many Reds supporters begging the club to tie him down to a new contract ASAP, fellow forward Darwin Nunez has been a somewhat divisive figure among the fan base.

Ever since coming to Merseyside in 2022, the Uruguayan has been a lightning rod for criticism among pundits in this country who unforgivingly scorn his finishing ability, and Jamie Carragher even suggested last week that the 25-year-old could be jettisoned next year.

Salah sticks up for Nunez

Salah partook in a competition organised by banks Visa and El Mashrek in which he fielded questions from supporters via Zoom, with one entrant named Bahaa asking him which Liverpool teammates he likes playing with the most.

The Egyptian replied (via Liverpool Echo): “Who do I most like to play with? It was Firmino. Now I feel like I generally like playing with Nunez. A lot of people don’t like him but I like playing with him.”

Upon noticing the supporter signalling apparent disagreement, the 32-year old interjected: “I see Bahaa keeps shaking his head not liking [Nunez]. Nah [laughing], I like playing with him in general. [Nunez is] a player with different skills. Not a lot of people understand his ball.”

Nunez can take heart from Salah endorsement

Amid a difficult season which has seen him score just three times in 18 appearances – Salah has the same goal tally in the last week alone – Nunez might take great encouragement from receiving such strong backing from his teammate.

The 25-year-old had a torrid night in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Sunday, missing a gilt-edged chance to give Liverpool the lead early in the second half and completing only eight passes despite playing the full match (Sofascore).

Even those Reds fans who’ve staunchly defended the Uruguayan online are having their patience tested, with our number 9 capable of scoring spectacular goals but also enduring matches where he’s on the periphery to a worrying extent.

Salah’s praise of Nunez shows that, for all the ex-Benfica man’s apparent flaws, he’s massively appreciated by his teammates, whose opinions will likely matter more to him than those of anyone else.