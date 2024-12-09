Alexis Mac Allister’s two-week break from action is not being spent in Liverpool

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

There were several winners and losers when it came to the Merseyside derby being called off but perhaps the biggest benefactor was Alexis Mac Allister.

Due to a suspension, he was already due to miss the match against Everton but with the fixture being postponed this will now be pushed back to our home game with Fulham.

Before that is a match with Girona in which the Argentine is also suspended in Europe, meaning a full 14-day break between our draw with Newcastle United and the upcoming game against Southampton in the League Cup.

Instead of training before the Champions League trip to Spain with the rest of the squad, it seems that our midfielder has been allowed a break in Switzerland.

Taking to his own Instagram account, our No.10 showed off the snowy scenery of Saint Moritz which is a luxury alpine resort town.

Alexis Mac Allister is enjoying a well earned break

Although Arne Slot would much rather the player was part of his squad, this may well be a happy scenario in which we can rest a player who is not often allowed the opportunity to do so.

The 25-year-old has already recorded 21 appearances for the Reds in this campaign but it’s his international duty that will likely also be taking its toll.

Like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, the World Cup winner plays a lot of football on every break from domestic action and is often thrust right back into the picture on his return to England.

Let’s hope that this fortnight break from the stresses of top level football can allow him to make a telling impact upon his return.

You can view the confirmation of Mac Allister’s Swiss travels via his Instagram stories:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men