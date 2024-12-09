David Coote sacked after PGMOL investigation into viral Liverpool rant

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The outcome of a PGMOL investigation into David Coote’s conduct has resulted in the Premier League referee’s employment being terminated.

The 42-year-old defamed Jurgen Klopp in previously unseen and publicly released footage of the official taken several years prior to the investigation.

Coote had used foul language to describe his relationship with the German tactician, formerly of Liverpool Football Club, terming the now Red Bull employee a ‘German c***’.

The comments referenced his officiating of the Merseysiders’ clash with Burnley during lockdown – a controversial 1-1 draw that saw Andy Robertson fume at the Englishman after full-time.

David Coote sacked after viral Liverpool video

The release of the clips, which went viral online, understandably, resulted in huge uproar as fans were left questioning not only the integrity of the referee in question but of the officiating body itself.

An official statement from the PGMOL account on X (formerly Twitter) now confirms that Coote’s actions have been found to be ‘in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract’.

Consequently, his employment with the organisation has been terminated. However, the PGMOL will maintain a commitment to the official’s welfare following the decision.

The timeline of the David Coote scandal

The now-former PMGOL referee found himself initially suspended pending a full investigation into his comments back in 2020.

Coote initially ‘vehemently’ denied the authenticity of the clips in question before later committing a u-turn whilst insisting he did not ‘recall the content of the discussion’ that took place with Ben Kitt, an ex-Nottinghamshire cricketer who was present with the former official.

UEFA likewise followed suit with the PGMOL’s initial verdict, opting to take the individual out of consideration for selection of matches under its jurisdiction amid the then-ongoing investigation.

The result of a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary investigation remains to be seen. However, one might reasonably suspect this will follow a similar trajectory following the PGMOL’s findings.

Empire of the Kop’s verdict on the matter

We wholeheartedly agree with the decision that has seen Coote relieved of his duties as a PGMOL referee.

Likewise, in an era increasingly defined by improving awareness of mental health and wellbeing, it would be improper to see the former official left adrift without proper support.

The question for us now is how the PGMOL will go beyond this verdict to convince not only Liverpool fans and decision-makers, but also those attached to the Premier League as a whole, of their commitment to transparency and integrity.

This concern is hardly endemic to Coote and it would be a huge shame to see matters end here.