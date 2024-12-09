Big name missing from Liverpool training as Diogo Jota returns

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa hinted at his potential return to first-team action with his latest outing last week.

The Italian international was spotted getting a good run out and a goal to boot with the Liverpool U21s in their International Cup encounter with their FC Nordsjaelland counterparts.

Unfortunately, it now seems that Reds fans will be forced to wait a little while longer for the attacker’s return to the senior fold.

The former Juventus star has been understood to largely be struggling with fitness concerns since around the time of the October international break.

Entirely understandable, of course, given the 27-year-old didn’t have the benefit of a proper pre-season period.

Why Federico Chiesa wasn’t seen in Liverpool training

David Lynch did have some positive injury news to share on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League clash with Girona.

Diogo Jota – out of action since the 2-1 win over Chelsea after suffering a rib injury – is back involved in team training.

Unfortunately, there was less good news as far as Chiesa’s potential availability is concerned. The Italy star reportedly missed out due to illness, which will no doubt be a small frustration for Arne Slot given he’s barely had the opportunity to utilise his sole summer arrival.

No Federico Chiesa for today’s session. It’s my understanding he is absent through illness. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) December 9, 2024

The update in question has since been corroborated by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

No Federico Chiesa in #LFC training today due to illness — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 9, 2024

Does Girona give Arne Slot an opportunity for rotation?

Liverpool will have no doubt benefitted from the momentary respite afforded by the postponed Merseyside derby.

With that in mind, you could forgive Arne Slot for starting his strongest possible XI in the Champions League as we look to consolidate our lead at the top of the table.

Girona’s form in Europe has been truly woeful too, with the La Liga outfit picking up only three points from their opening five games.

Given we’ve a game roughly every three days from Tuesday until our December 29 trip to West Ham, it’s a prime opportunity for our Dutch head coach to put the brakes on in a packed festive fixture schedule.