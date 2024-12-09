Carragher names two Liverpool players Chelsea ‘need’ if they want to win the PL

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool are still leading the way in the Premier League despite not playing this weekend and Jamie Carragher has offered some advice to Chelsea.

Speaking about the Londoners’ chances of winning the title, the Scouser said: “I can’t see someone winning the Premier League with that goalkeeper and without a real stand-out centre back.

“I think of Man City winning it with Ederson and [Ruben] Dias, Liverpool with Van Dijk and Alisson, going back to Petr Cech and John Terry, those figures you think that you need to win a title.

“I still think Chelsea are a little bit short in those areas.”

We can be very thankful that we’re the only team in the league lucky enough to posses the talents of both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk and Alisson could be crucial if Liverpool want to win the Premier League

After stating that Cole Palmer has been the best player in the division over the past 18 months, it’s safe to say that our former player thinks Enzo Marseca’s side has enough going forward.

However, after the former defender also criticised the defensive frailties of Tottenham, we can read into this that a better side wouldn’t have conceded three goals to Spurs.

Given our trip to their stadium later this month, we will all then be hoping that Arne Slot has a plan to secure three points and not give away so many chances.

With an unexpected break given the fallout of Storm Darragh, we should be able to use this freshness to secure valuable points before the close of the year.

If we are to do so then the role of our defensive unit will be vital.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Chelsea, Van Dijk and Alisson (from 4:52) courtesy of Sky Sports (via PAPOVICH on YouTube):

