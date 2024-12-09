Carragher spotted something happen at Tottenham that no Liverpool manager would ever do

Pictures via Sky Sports

It was a solid weekend of results for Liverpool with the only real scoreline not going our way being Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham.

Speaking about the game on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher commented on the managerial style of Ange Postecoglou after his side lost 4-3.

The Scouser said: “The manager accepts it because he keeps telling us he won’t change.

“Now, he said something in his interview there about how well they played and he said when we’re at our best we still cause teams problems.

“I can’t imagine any manager I played for, for Liverpool if we conceded four in a game, would say in the interview that we played well.”

It seemed like a stern message from our former player that he doesn’t agree with how the Spurs boss is going about his job at the moment.

After making a bold claim about Cole Palmer in the same analysis, it’s clear that the former defender was not shirking his duty as a pundit after watching the match in London.

Liverpool will be hoping for similar defensive frailties later this month

After victory over Manchester City, we all know that Spurs can turn it on against the biggest teams but their inconsistency and defensive frailties makes them vulnerable.

We will all hope that Arne Slot can exploit this when we travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month.

With our last visit to their stadium ending in calls for a replay given the huge mistake that occurred, we’re all hoping for a less controversial trip this time out.

A convincing victory from the Reds would be the perfect way to ensure this.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Postecoglou (from 1:55) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

