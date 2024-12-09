Jamie Redknapp drops Liverpool admission after watching Chelsea comeback v Tottenham

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

The goalposts have undeniably shifted as far as expectations are concerned at Liverpool.

Arne Slot has propelled his outfit to the top of the Premier League table and there can be no questioning the Reds’ credentials as title challengers.

Nonetheless, it would be unfair not to take stock of the Merseysiders’ remarkable rise under the Dutchman in what many presumed would be a transitionary season.

Liverpool have lost only once this season, whilst winning all but two other games – both draws away from home against Newcastle and Arsenal.

The reality remains that Slot’s men still have plenty of evolving to do under the 46-year-old, even if they have built quite the opening platform.

“As a head coach, you are always looking for perfection even though you also know that perfection isn’t really attainable, but the reality right now is that we still have a lot of work to do,” the former Feyenoord boss spoke after a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October (via liverpoolfc.com).

Liverpool’s strong start has surprised everyone

Jamie Redknapp reiterated the notion that Liverpool’s promising early start has been quite a surprise.

“There’s going to be so many dropped points, so many twists and turns, nobody’s perfect,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage following Chelsea’s 4-3 comeback win over Tottenham.

“I don’t think any of us thought that Liverpool would be in this position at the start of the year. I certainly didn’t think Chelsea would be – I thought it would be a season of chaos for them.

“I thought the manager was going to come under pressure trying to keep everyone happy, but he’s made it look so easy.

“The fact they’re winning, it just keeps every squad member happy; you’ve got the cup you can play them in as well. He’s done an incredible job.”

With the Blues only four points away from the summit (albeit, we have a game in hand), Slot’s side has yet another outfit to keep in mind in their rearview.

Given the example we’ve set in 2024/25, it would be negligent to write off Enzo Maresca’s men as title challengers. No matter what their Italian manager claims.