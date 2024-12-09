Three Liverpool academy prospects travel with first team for Champions League meeting

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool have a squad of great players but there’s plenty of reason to be excited about the next generation that are set to come through and take their place.

Given a hectic fixture schedule and the looming prospect of a lower stakes trip to Girona, the prospect of some rotation may be utilised by Arne Slot.

That has been supported by liverpoolfc.com sharing images of Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha boarding the flight to Spain, with their first team colleagues.

However, the club also confirmed in a separate report that the full travelling party for the game with the La Liga side is: ‘Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Quansah.’

Therefore, it seems clear that the starlets are in fact part of Barry Lewtas’s Under-19s squad that are also facing Girona in their final game of the UEFA Youth League’s league phase.

Two Liverpool teams will play Girona this week

It’s nice that the trio have the chance to be part of the first team plans for the week and we saw in training how Virgil van Dijk was interacting with one of them in front of the cameras.

With our Scouse forward recently making his long-awaited return from injury, he will be hoping to make the most of this opportunity in Spain.

There will be plenty of attention paid to how the youngsters perform in a game in which victory is needed to guarantee progress to the next stage of the competition.

Fingers crossed that when the flight back to Merseyside takes all our players home, they’re also returning with six points.

You can view the image of Ngumoha, Danns and Nyoni via liverpoolfc.com:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men