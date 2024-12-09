Liverpool determined to steamroll the competition to sign 18y/o starlet who’s ‘got everything’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have recruited some of the most gifted teenagers in British football in recent years, with Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak, immediately springing to mind, and reports suggest that they’re determined to repeat the trick once more in the coming months.

It was no secret that the Reds were in the market for a midfielder during the summer transfer window, having seemingly been on course to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad at one point, only for the Spaniard to favour loyalty towards his current club (Daily Mail).

It remains to be seen whether or not that pursuit will be resurrected, but if it isn’t, Richard Hughes may have his sights set on a younger alternative closer to home.

Liverpool set to push hard for Lennon Miller

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are set to step up their interest in Scottish wonderkid Lennon Miller, who’s also wanted by Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton.

The Reds are determined to nudge their way to the front of the queue for the Motherwell midfielder and could table an offer in the region of €10m (£8.3m) for the 18-year-old, a sum which could greatly help the financial situation at Fir Park.

It’s added that LFC scouts have submitted glowing reports on the teenage prospect, with the Premier League leaders appearing to be in a ‘strong position’ to win the race for his services.

Miller could have echoes of Doak transfer coup for Liverpool

Liverpool have previous when it comes to recruting top teenage talents from Scotland, having raided Celtic for Doak when he was just 16 years old, with the on-loan winger already becoming a key player for his national team at senior level.

If the Reds manage to sign Miller in the coming months, he’d arrive at Anfield with plenty of first-team experience to his name, having already made 59 appearances for Motherwell despite only turning 18 in August, and he’s even captained Stuart Kettlewell’s side in their last six matches (Transfermarkt).

Veteran teammate Andy Halliday (formerly of Rangers) has spoken glowingly about the teenager, saying that he’s ‘got everything’ as a footballer and has remained ‘humble’ despite all the hype and transfer interest surrounding him (Daily Record).

If he does end up at Liverpool in 2025, he’d face stern competition for a place in Arne Slot’s midfield but can take encouragement from how other youngsters such as Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Jayden Danns have broken into the first team in recent months.

Similar to Doak, Miller would be very much a long-term project at Anfield, but if the Reds are reportedly determined to steamroll the competition in the race for his signature, it attests to the enormous potential that the Motherwell gem boasts.