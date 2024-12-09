Mo Salah contract could be done after Liverpool fans spot curious online activity

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool still have a lot of ground to cover in contract talks with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That said, there’s a growing sense of optimism that the former pair, at least, will put pen to paper on fresh deals with the Anfield-based outfit.

It’s a potential eventuality that should most certainly be celebrated far and wide, should it come to pass, given the quality of performances we’ve witnessed from the duo this term.

To put things in perspective, Sofascore‘s average player rating metrics puts the Egyptian King up in second place (7.94/10) across all Premier League players for his combined outings in 2024/25.

Van Dijk is 26th in the table with a score of 7.24/10. However, it’s perhaps worth taking that particular rating with a pinch of salt given that Sofascore claims Nathan Collins and Pedro Porro have outdone their Dutch counterpart at Liverpool this season.

Are Liverpool up to something?

A few Liverpool fans have a sneaky suspicion that the club may be up to something judging by recent activity on the @LFC account on X (formerly Twitter).

X users Abigail Rudkin and Courtney Neary noticed the account in question opt to tweet a thread of Salah’s hat-tricks through the years, whilst having also removed their pinned tweet (which remains vacant).

The club are currently tweeting salah’s hattricks through the years, the header of the account is Mo and the pinned tweet is gone.

Just pointing things out to make myself feel hopeful 😂 https://t.co/jVCNIPjdEr — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) December 8, 2024

Is there a reason why @LFC are tweeting @MoSalah ‘s hat tricks while he’s the cover photo and we have no pinned tweet? 🤔😅 https://t.co/WJpVIO5bQN pic.twitter.com/dqyvHQnkAt — Courtney Neary (@Courtney_Neary) December 8, 2024

For the record, there’s every reason to believe there’s nothing peculiar about the content being put out.

Though, in defence of our fellow Reds, the timing is most certainly suspicious ahead of David Ornstein’s announcement that our No.11 has officially received a first contract proposal.

It’s worth bearing in mind, amid all this, that a deal is far from close at hand, which would suggest that the club account isn’t necessarily preparing to reveal Salah’s potential extension.

We’d love to be proven completely wrong on that front, of course!