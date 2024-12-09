‘Yes, why not?’ – Liverpool regular says he wants to play in another country in candid admission

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has revealed a long-term career ambition that he holds when he eventually moves on from Anfield.

It’s been 18 months since Alexis Mac Allister joined the Reds from Brighton, with the Argentina midfielder already starting 43 Premier League matches out of the 52 we’ve played since then and racking up 67 appearances in all competitions for his current club.

The 25-year-old has been a pivotal figure under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot during his time on Merseyside so far, although he’ll miss the games against Girona and Fulham this week due to one-match suspensions in both the Champions League and the English top flight.

Mac Allister reveals Spanish ambition

Mac Allister gave an interview to Spanish publication AS in which he was asked whether he sees himself playing in Spain later in his career.

The Liverpool midfielder replied: “Yes, why not? It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina.

“I would definitely like to play in Spain one day, but right now I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

Mac Allister still has many more chapters to write at Liverpool

Having only joined Liverpool last year and having been a consistent presence in the line-up throughout that time, we can’t image that Mac Allister would have any designs on a move away from Merseyside any time soon.

His current contract runs to June 2028, six months before his 30th birthday, so he’s safely committed to the Reds for what’ll likely be his prime footballing years.

The 2022 World Cup winner might well have ambitions of playing in LaLiga later in his career, citing the linguistic and cultural similarities between Spain and Argentina, and time is very much on his side for that wish to be fulfilled.

Thankfully for Liverpool, that still seems to be some way off for Mac Allister, who’s racked up the fourth-most minutes of any LFC player this season, a clear sign of how much he’s trusted by Slot and how consistent he’s been for the Premier League leaders.

The midfielder could plausibly end up in the Spanish top flight some day, but hopefully not for a good long while!