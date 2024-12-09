Major Liverpool update coming out of official club account this afternoon

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker could yet play a part in Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League trip to Spain on Tuesday.

The Brazil international has been sidelined with injury after picking up a hamstring issue during the Merseysiders 1-0 win at Selhurst Park back in October.

Caoimhin Kelleher has since deputised in the 32-year-old’s absence, helping the Merseysiders maintain placement at the top of the leaderboard in both the Premier League and new European format.

The former Roma No.1’s inclusion in the travelling squad, as announced on @LFC on X (formerly Twitter), which began its journey to Catalonia on Monday afternoon, marks another step forward in his recovery.

Alisson Becker included in 19-man Liverpool squad

It remains to be seen whether Alisson will be entrusted to return between the sticks for our next Champions League clash with 30th-placed Girona.

Alisson Becker has been named in the 19-man squad for our #UCL tie with Girona 📋 View our full travelling squad ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2024

We suspect Arne Slot will opt not to restore his first-choice ‘keeper to the starting-XI until certain he’s back to 100%.

“I think I was clear about our position in the goalkeepers a few weeks ago, but we are just waiting for the moment Alisson is completely fit because Caoimh is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he is only 50%,” the Dutch head coach told reporters in his pre-Newcastle presser.

“He is getting there. It might take a few more days but he’s getting closer and closer. He will be in goal before the end of December.”

With the greatest of respect to Michel’s men, this is unlikely to be a challenge comparable to Real Madrid and Manchester City, so we can more than afford to rest the Brazil star for a while longer.

Either way, we remain extremely grateful to rely upon the services of a quality backup shostopper in the form of Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool’s full 19-man squad: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Quansah