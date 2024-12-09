‘The sense I get’ – Melissa Reddy issues Liverpool contract claim after late-night Ornstein update

Image via Sky Sports News

Melissa Reddy has shared her latest ‘information’ on the futures of three crucial Liverpool players whose contracts expire in little more than six months’ time.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all approaching the end of their respective deals, although The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported late on Sunday night that each of the trio has received an offer from the club to extend their existing terms.

Given the ever-narrowing proximity to January, when non-English suitors are free to approach the players about a potential pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer, there’s been more significant movement in recent days on a situation which had been worryingly dormant throughout the autumn.

What Reddy said on Liverpool trio’s contract situations

In an update for Sky Sports News on Monday lunchtime, Reddy outlined her confidence over two of those players staying on at Liverpool, but explained why the situation is ‘slightly different’ with the other.

She stated: “My information has been quite consistent in that talks remain ongoing. They’re positive and respectful. Liverpool want to do right by the players and by the club themselves.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they’ve verbalised that, and possibly on their side there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement, but the anticipation is that both players will remain at the club.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him, and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or are very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.

“He’s possibly the one that would take the most elbow grease in Liverpool getting over the line, and also the one who has the biggest alternative option.

“All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from 1 January. The feeling, the sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

Fingers crossed that all three will stay at Liverpool

Salah has been particularly vocal over the past fortnight about his desire to remain at Liverpool, with strong hints as to his mindset being offered after the recent wins over Southampton and Manchester City.

Many fans and pundits have been equally vociferous in pleading with FSG to agree a new contract with the 32-year-old, who’s already struck 15 goals and set up another 12 during a remarkable season even by his world-class standards.

Van Dijk is at a similar stage in his career whereby he’s playing some of his best football despite his mid-30s approaching rapidly, and as Reddy outlined, there seems an increasing sense that the duo are happy and settled on Merseyside for at least another couple of years.

Despite being a local lad, Trent could be harder to convince given the ongoing interest from Real Madrid, and at 26, he might view this as his one big opportunity to sign for the habitual Champions League winners.

However, he should be forewarned that the hero status he enjoys at his boyhood club would be a darn sight harder to attain at the Bernabeu, where the expectation to win is enormous and the fans would turn on players far more readily than their Liverpool counterparts.

As 2024 nears a conclusion, so too might the three-pronged contract saga which has left Reds supporters with cause for concern during a season which, on the field of play, has been close to perfect for Arne Slot’s side.

Reddy seems confident that Salah and Van Dijk will stay put. Let’s hope that Trent makes it a hat-trick on that front!