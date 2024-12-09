Not Salah; Carragher names the best Premier League player of the past 18 months

Pictures via Sky Sports

Mo Salah has been sublime for Liverpool of late but Jamie Carragher has named another player in the league who he thinks has outperformed him.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser said: “I loved him last season, he’s started this season really well.

“And I think I made a comment a few weeks ago that if you look at his almost 18 months at Chelsea, I don’t think there’s been a player in the Premier League who’s performed better than him over these 18 months – and he hasn’t been playing for the best team; I mean, they look like one of the best teams in the league right now.”

It’s a bold statement to make from the 46-year-old that will no-doubt lead to direct comparisons between our Egyptian King and the Chelsea star.

Cole Palmer has been fantastic for Chelsea since signing

Kostas Tsimikas noted how crucial the England international was ahead of facing the Londoners and it’s safe to say that many opponents would make a special plan before facing him.

When we did play Enzo Maresca’s side at Anfield though, it was Curtis Jones who drew the headlines after outshining the 22-year-old and that should certainly be taken into account.

However, stating that the former Manchester City man is one of the best players in the league is not an overstatement.

Although many of a red persuasion will still be backing our No.11 and those from Stamford Bridge having the opposite belief, it’s a debate that may split neutrals.

