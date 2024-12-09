£53m ex-Liverpool player spotted in Hungarian crowd ahead of surprise transfer

Liverpool fans will very much be enjoying life at the moment and it’s safe to say that our current squad are performing at the highest level but one former player looks set for a career downgrade.

As posted on Reddit, ‘Naby Keita seen in the VIP sector at tonight’s match for Ferencváros. He is reportedly signing on loan to the Hungarian champions.’



The 29-year-old has certainly not had the best time since leaving Merseyside and looks set to take another step down the footballing ladder, in order to find football.

Still a Werder Bremen player, the midfielder made just five appearances in the last campaign and that has led to him being named in the worst Bundesliga side of the season, be excommunicated from the squad and yet to play any minutes this season.

The Guinean was recently spotted back in Liverpool as he attempted to maintain his fitness despite a lack of action and it seems that attracted the attention of Ferencvaros, who have been convinced enough to take a punt on him.

Naby Keita is looking to restart his career in Hungary

After arriving in L4 on a deal that was worth nearly £53 million in 2018, he showed glimpses of what allowed the Reds to take such a big punt on him.

However, injuries certainly held back our former No.8 and it’s sad to see how quickly his career how spiraled downwards since this transfer and especially since saying goodbye to Anfield.

We would always wish Naby Keita the very best though and hope that this proves to be the move in which his form and fitness can be improved, thus earning him a return to former glory.

You can view the image of Keita via fritzabel on Reddit:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men