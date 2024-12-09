Fresh injury concern confirmed for Liverpool as midfielder unable to travel for Girona meeting

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are ready for a return to action after an unexpected weekend off but we’ve been hit with some fresh injury concerns.

Writing for the Liverpool ECHO, Paul Gorst has reported: ‘Tyler Morton won’t travel with Liverpool for their Champions League trip to Girona after picking up a knock in training on Monday.’

If we were to pick a player from the first team squad to be injured then there won’t be many better than the academy graduate, due to his lack of opportunities this season.

However, with Alexis Mac Allister suspended and a string of more important games on the horizon, this could have actually been a chance for him to play some football.

We can be thankful that from this update it doesn’t seem that the 22-year-old will be out of action for long despite the injury that has been picked up.

Tyler Morton’s injury doesn’t seem too severe

Six appearances in all competitions sounds like a noteworthy role for the Wirral-born player but given that just two of these were with the first team and one being a start, the pickings have been slim.

Tyler Morton has been compared to Xabi Alonso by his teammates in training this season and he certainly seems a popular teammate within the dressing room.

A bond with Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah is understandable and we have a group of younger players who have come up through the ranks together.

It doesn’t seem that the long-term future of the England Under-21 international will be spent at Anfield but the only way for him to change that is by taking any chances that are sent his way.

Injury has held this progression back for now, let’s hope for a speedy recovery and a platform to show off the talents we all know the youngster possesses.

