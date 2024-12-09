Stephen Warnock echoes Jamie Carragher verdict on one thing which’ll have enraged Liverpool fans

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Stephen Warnock and Jamie Carragher have given similar verdicts on one incident from the weekend’s Premier League action which’ll have enraged Liverpool supporters.

The Reds’ match against Everton was postponed due to the effects of Storm Darragh but we watched on as our three closest pursuers in the title race all played, with Manchester City and Arsenal both held to draws but Chelsea coming from behind to win 4-3 at Tottenham.

There was one particularly contentious incident in north London when Moises Caicedo caught Pape Matar Sarr high and late on the shin in the first half, an incident which was reviewed by VAR for a potential red card but saw no intervention to on-field referee Anthony Taylor, who hadn’t even issued a booking.

Carragher and Warnock agree on Caicedo challenge

Speaking on Sky Sports’ match coverage on Sunday (via Liverpool World), Carragher raged: “[Caicedo] just comes in nowhere near the ball. For me, it just seemed like the most obvious red card you would see.

“He’s a very, very lucky boy and that’s something that I would imagine [Ange] Postecoglou would look back on at the end of the game.”

Warnock voiced similar sentiments on the broadcaster’s Ref Watch segment on Monday morning, saying: “Even just before he goes in, I think he knows he’s gone high and is late. That’s why, when you look at the intensity, it’s happened already. It’s knowing he’s going to kick through and is in trouble. It’s a potential leg breaker.

“When you’re coming together like that, the chances of breaking your leg are very high. It’s such a dangerous challenge. He’s lucky there.”

Carragher and Warnock right to be bewildered

It won’t be just Liverpool fans who’ll feel that Caicedo was very lucky not to have been sent off for his reckless lunge on Sarr, particularly when VAR was called upon to review the incident.

In the context of the red card for Curtis Jones at that same stadium last season for what appeared a far less gruesome challenge on Yves Bissouma, Reds supporters will once more be scratching their heads at the lack of consistency when it comes to officiating in the Premier League.

Aside from that legitimate comparison, it could also have a bearing on the title race, with Chelsea moving to within four points of us after their win over Tottenham.

Had Caicedo been dismissed – and he could’ve had no complaints if he was – the Blues would’ve been without a crucial player who’s racked up more top-flight minutes this season than any of his teammates (WhoScored) for their next three matches.

He’d have been a significant miss for Enzo Maresca’s side had he been sent off and duly banned, but because of an inexplicable verdict from the match officials on duty yesterday, the Ecuadorian can continue to make an important impact for his team.

It certainly doesn’t help Liverpool, who’ll be without Alexis Mac Allister due to suspension against Fulham next weekend, but the Reds have shown a penchant for overcoming obstacles under Arne Slot this season and will need to do so again in the Argentine’s absence.