(Video) World-class: Alisson pulls off wonder save to keep Liverpool level at Girona

Alisson Becker returned to the Liverpool starting XI for the first time since the start of October and has been a busy man during the opening 45 minutes in Girona.

The scoreline is still goalless thanks to a number of imperative interventions from our No.1 between the sticks.

Firstly the former AS Roma man denied Miguel Gutierrez inside the opening 17 minutes and was then forced into a full-stretch save to deny the host’s record signing Yaser Asprilla from opening the score from outside the area.

Caoimhin Kelleher did superbly well deputising for the 32-year-old but the first half in Catalonia alone has proved why Alisson is so vital to the side.

The Brazil international will be wanting to keep a clean sheet on his return to the side while his teammates at the top end of the pitch need to sharpen up if we’re to bring all three points back to Merseyside.

Check the stunning stop below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @AshtonN54368 on X: