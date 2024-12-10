(Video) Welcome back: Alisson marks Liverpool return with crucial early intervention v Girona

Image via @BwrkhaM53684 on X

It didn’t take long for Alisson Becker to be called into action upon his return to the Liverpool starting XI this evening.

The Reds’ number 1 is making his comeback against Girona after being sidelined with injury for the past two months, having been forced off in the win over Crystal Palace in early October.

Arne Slot was as good as his word in saying that the 32-year-old would be back in the team once he’d made a full recovery, and while it was harsh on Caoimhin Kelleher to drop out after numerous excellent performances, the Dutchman’s decision seemed vindicated just after the quarter-hour mark.

Alisson makes strong save from Gutierrez

Liverpool had bossed the first 10 minutes at the Estadi Montilivi, but the home side gradually grew into the game and then had a spell of dominance.

In the 17th minute in Catalonia, Oriol Romeu flicked on a header to livewire wing-back Miguel Gutierrez in the penalty area, with Girona’s number 3 firing a shot towards goal and forcing a strong reaction save from Alisson.

Alisson already showing his importance in first game back

Some pundits had implored Slot to stick with Kelleher even after the Brazil international had regained full fitness, but the Liverpool boss knows in his own mind who his first-choice goalkeeper will be when everyone is available.

The 32-year-old may have been hoping for a gentle easing in on his first appearance since 5 October, but a strong spell from Girona after those initial few minutes ensured that he’d be called upon sooner rather than later.

Alisson’s importance to the Reds has never been in doubt since his transformative arrival from Roma in the summer of 2018, and the only lingering concern has been his patchy injury record, having also missed a couple of games in September and a few weeks in the second half of last season.

Hopefully such frustrations are now a thing of the past and he can continue justifying keeping a netminder as accomplished as Kelleher out of the Liverpool starting XI.

You can view Alisson’s save from Gutierrez below, via @BwrkhaM53684 on X: