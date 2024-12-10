‘I wasn’t pleased…’ – Arne Slot makes his thoughts about Liverpool’s performance very clear

Image via Liverpool FC

Liverpool may have continued their faultless start to their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 against Girona in Spain this evening but Arne Slot was far than impressed with his side’s performance.

A second half penalty from Mo Salah earned the Reds all three points against the La Liga outfit but Liverpool lacked intensity and a real cutting edge in Catalonia.

Alisson Becker was forced into a number of fine saves upon his return to the starting XI after a hamstring injury and Slot didn’t beat around the bush with his comments after the game (as relayed by Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele on X):

Strong quotes from Arne Slot after the match. Really did not like the performance. “I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight.

“What wasn’t I pleased about? I wasn’t pleased with a lot. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 10, 2024

Any win in the Champions League, especially away from home, is massive but these comments from Slot just go to show the standards which the Dutchman sets.

Liverpool were nowhere near the clinical and energetic best but have now won all six of their games in Europe’s premier competition this term and have already secured a top eight finish.

Fulham will pose a different threat at Anfield on Sunday however, and we need to put in a much improved performance if we’re to pick up another victory.

Harvey Elliott entering the fray, a clean sheet and another goal for Salah were the positives we can take from the game heading into the weekend. We’re top of the Premier League and Champions League… it’s not all doom and gloom!