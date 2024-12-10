Liverpool pinpoint three main transfer targets for 2025 if Anfield stalwarts don’t sign new deals

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly identified three players as their top transfer targets for 2025 if some of the Reds’ current stalwarts depart over the next few months.

Contract offers have been made to Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as they near the end of their existing deals, and it’s been claimed that the latter may pen new terms by the end of December, but Richard Hughes seemingly has replacements in mind if the other two were to move on.

Who are the main transfer targets for Liverpool in 2025?

According to Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing on Tuesday morning, Jeremie Frimpong has been pinpointed as LFC’s ‘top target’ at right-back if our current number 66 doesn’t agree a new contract on Merseyside, with the club thought to be ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 26-year-old’s future.

Arne Slot is believed to view the Bayer Leverkusen dynamo as an ‘ideal fit’ for Liverpool’s style of play, and there’s a ‘growing feeling’ that the Bundesliga champions are ‘resigned to’ the Netherlands international leaving in 2025.

Although the Reds are apparently more confident of tying down Salah to a new deal, they’ve reportedly identified two possible replacements for the Egyptian in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Leroy Sane.

Will Liverpool splash out for that trio in 2025?

From this report and an update by Melissa Reddy on Sky Sports yesterday, it seems as though Trent is the least likely of the aforementioned Liverpool trio to agree a contract extension at Anfield.

That may see Frimpong prioritised as FSG’s chief transfer mission over the next few months, with the 23-year-old having reportedly been contacted by Slot over a possible move to Merseyside during the summer.

The Dutchman racked up an astonishing tally of 14 goals and 12 assists from wing-back for Leverkusen last season, and although his return for the current campaign is a bit more sedate (two and seven respectively), it’s evident that he still poses a genuine attacking threat from the flanks.

As for Salah’s future, every Liverpool fan will be praying that the incredibly prolific Egyptian agrees to stay put for at least a couple more years, but it’s no harm to look at younger alternatives who could replace him further down the line.

Sane has 90 goals to his name across his spells with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, while Kvaratskhelia is on course for a third successive season in which he hits double figures for Napoli in Serie A, having starred in their runaway title triumph in 2022/23.

If the Reds’ number 11 were to depart in 2025, signing either of those would somewhat soften the blow, although the hope is that they wouldn’t be needed at Anfield quite so soon.

Hughes still has a massive job on his hands to tie down Van Dijk, Salah and Trent to new contracts, and the outcome of that three-pronged saga could heavily dictate Liverpool’s transfer activity over the next 12 months.