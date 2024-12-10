Liverpool sub could make first Reds appearance in almost 3 years if Slot brings him on v Girona

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Liverpool starting XI to face Girona this evening sees some familiar faces return to the line-up, most notably Alisson Becker after two months out injured, but the substitutes’ bench includes a name which mightn’t be familiar to non-Reds supporters.

A combination of injury problems, suspension and the under-19s’ UEFA Youth League clash against their Spanish counterparts earlier in the day means that Arne Slot has named only eight of the 12 subs that he’s allowed to nominate for European fixtures.

The bench includes two goalkeepers (Vitezslav Jaros and Caoimhin Kelleher), academy midfielder James McConnell and, for the first time in almost three years, James Norris.

Norris gets rare Liverpool opportunity

The young left-back, who spent last season on loan at Tranmere, has made two senior appearances for Liverpool before, both in substitute cameos in domestic cup ties – the 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa just under five years ago, and a 3-1 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury in January 2022 (Transfermarkt).

The latter of those games represents the last time that the 21-year-old (born on the very same day as Harvey Elliott) was included in a first-team matchday squad for the Reds (Transfermarkt).

Will Norris make his third senior Liverpool appearance tonight?

It seems unlikely that Norris would’ve been named on the bench this evening if Slot had a fully fit squad at his disposal, and the inclusion of just 19 players rather than the permitted 23 is indicative of the selection issues Liverpool are facing at the moment.

However, firsthand experience of a Champions League matchday will be hugely satisfying for the left-back, who was an unused substitute in this competition away to AC Milan three years ago.

Barring injury to Andy Robertson (heaven forbid), or the Reds being in a comfortable enough position tonight to rest key players for the Fulham game on Saturday, the 21-year-old probably won’t take to the pitch against Girona for his first LFC outing since early 2022.

Nonetheless, having seen the likes of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Jayden Danns getting their chance in the Liverpool first team in recent months, Norris won’t be lacking for an incentive to seize any opportunity that Slot might hand to him, be it this evening or in subsequent fixtures.