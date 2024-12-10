Liverpool fans will be shocked by what happened for the first time in 656 days against Girona

Liverpool may have came away with all three points from their trip to Girona in the Champions League but the performance was far from convincing.

Saturday’s postponed Merseyside Derby meant Arne Slot’s players had six days rest following our 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St. James’ Park, but the Reds lacked energy and any real conviction in Catalonia.

Mo Salah’s second half penalty, his 16th goal of the season, was enough to win the game for Liverpool who have won all six of their games in Europe’s premier competition this term.

And although Alisson Becker was forced into a number stops in the first half, what will please Reds fans is the fact their side have kept yet another clean sheet.

Our No.1 returned between the sticks for the first time since limping off injured against Crystal Palace at the start of October, and in front of the Brazilian was a back four made up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool supporters will be surprised to hear that tonight was the first time in 656 days that those five players have been selected together in the starting XI.

Gomez is our longest serving player but has struggled with injuries throughout his time on Merseyside and is now an understudy to Ibou Konate in defence.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, meanwhile, have been mainstays in the side with immense threat they pose in an attacking sense on either flank.

And our captain van Dijk needs no introduction – leading the side since the start of last season and becoming recognised as one of the best defenders in the world since joining from Southampton for big money in January 2018.

With injuries to the likes of Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas at the moment, chances are it may only be a few days before the same five players start a game together again but we’ll just have to wait and see!

The last time the five Reds started a game together was on the 21st February 2023 – our 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League.

Check the stat below via @footballontnt on X: