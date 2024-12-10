Liverpool team news v Girona: Slot shuffles his attack, Alisson and Trent return among 4 changes

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After an unexpected six-day break owing to the postponement of the Merseyside derby, Liverpool return to action this evening when they face Girona in the Champions League.

The Reds are the only team in the competition with a 100% record going into matchday six, and three more points here would effectively guarantee a top-eight finish and a direct passage to the round of 16 in March.

That’d be a welcome scenario from a squad management point of view, with Arne Slot already having to contend with numerous injury concerns and awaiting a reschedule date for the last-ever league derby at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool boss confirmed on Monday that Alisson Becker is available after two months out injured, although Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota remain sidelined and Alexis Mac Allister is serving a suspension.

With that in mind, let’s look at the starting XI that the Dutchman has selected against Girona.

Liverpool starting XI v Girona

The Reds’ line-up shows four changes from the team which started the 3-3 draw away to Newcastle last week.

Alisson comes back into the side after his injury absence, with Caoimhin Kelleher dropping to the bench following a string of excellent performances while deputising for the Brazilian.

There’s one change to the defence as, having had nearly a week’s rest, Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit enough to return to the starting XI in place of stand-in right-back Jarell Quansah. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all keep their places.

Mac Allister’s suspension sees Dominik Szoboszlai come into the team in the number 10 role, with Curtis Jones dropping back to partner Ryan Gravenberch.

Mo Salah is on the right hand-side of attack, with Luis Diaz preferred to Cody Gakpo on the left as Darwin Nunez plays centrally.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: