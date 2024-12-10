Insider teases imminent Liverpool ‘announcement’ which’d provide a ‘major boost for the club’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Premier League chief scout has claimed that Liverpool could officially announce a new contract for one of their most crucial players before the end of this month.

Following months of speculation over the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – each of whom have less than seven months remaining on their current deals – David Ornstein reported at the weekend that all three have received proposals from the Anfield hierarchy.

None of them have committed as of yet, although Melissa Reddy is confident that the Egyptian winger and Dutch defender will extend their contracts, more so than the England right-back.

Liverpool contract announcement expected soon

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown – formerly chief scout at Manchester United and still ‘very well-connected within the game’ – has claimed that Liverpool could announce a new deal for Van Dijk before the end of 2024.

He said of the Reds captain: “I’m confident he will sign a new contract. From what I’m told, Liverpool want to have it all agreed before the January transfer window. The announcement that he has put pen to paper would be a major boost for the club and the supporters heading into the rest of the season.

“Being able to announce the supporters that he has signed a new deal would give them a boost at a time where they’re top of the league. That’s now what I am expecting to happen, based on what I’ve heard.

“It’s a PR job for the club as much as anything else, in terms of the announcement, and a big boost for Arne Slot and his team too, keeping their captain. I don’t think Van Dijk ever wanted to leave. The only question would be about money, but that isn’t an issue for Liverpool.”

Liverpool fans might finally get closure on long-running contract saga

The contractual uncertainty has gone on far too long for Liverpool fans’ liking, but as the end of the year approaches, it finally seems as though we could have an announcement from the club soon.

Supporters will debate which of the three players concerned can afford to be let go or cannot, but nobody would dispute Van Dijk’s ongoing importance to the team.

Prior to Ibrahima Konate’s recent injury, he and the Dutchman had formed an imposing centre-back axis which had conceded just nine goals in 18 Premier League and Champions League games this season until last week’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

The dream scenario for Liverpool fans would see the captain, Salah and Trent all agree new contracts by the end of December, but that might be asking for a lot in a three-week window, especially when progress had seemed glacial until the club recently made offers to the trio.

At least it now looks increasingly as though Van Dijk could have his future sorted imminently, and let’s hope that the other two follow suit sooner rather than later, at which points supporters’ nerves would finally be quelled.