(Video) Emphatic: Mo Salah nets 16th goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead in Girona

Liverpool are yet to really get going in Girona but thanks to Mo Salah’s strike from the penalty spot lead 1-0 in Catalonia.

The result would leave Arne Slot’s side with 18 points from 18 and secures a top eight finish in the new Champions League format.

Alisson Becker had been forced into a few fine stops in the first half, from both Miguel Gutierrez and Yaser Asprilla, but it was the visitors who opened the scoreline after Luis Diaz was brought down by Donny van de Beek in the penalty area.

French referee Benoit Bastien was sent to the VAR monitor after initially waving away calls for a penalty and changed his decision.

The former AS Roma forward stepped up and fired his penalty into the back of the net – sending Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks the wrong way in the process.

Salah’s, strike, which was his 49th in Europe for the Reds and his 16th of the campaign (across all competitions), means he’s now just one goal shy of Liverpool legend Billy Liddel in the club’s all-time scoring charts.

