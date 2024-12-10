‘If you saw him’ – Arne Slot singles out one Girona player to watch ahead of Liverpool clash

Image via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot has singled out one Girona player who’s impressed him ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The two teams face each other for the first time in a competitive fixture at the Estadi Montilivi, with the Reds aiming to preserve their 100% record in the tournament and the European debutants scrapping to avoid a first-round elimination, having lost four of their five matches so far.

The Premier League leaders go to Spain as many people’s favourites to claim all three points, although their head coach is wary of the threat that one man from the home team could provide.

Slot praise for Daley Blind

When asked during Monday’s pre-match press conference if any Girona player had stood out to him, Slot replied (via liverpoolfc.com): “They have many good players but since I am a Dutchman, especially last season, I liked a lot Daley Blind [and] how he did over here.

“He got some criticism in the Netherlands at his former club Ajax in the end. For a long time people were very positive about him and in the end he got some criticism.

“If you saw him playing here last season, it was Daley Blind style – so confident on the ball, playing balls through the lines, really helping his team. They have many good players but since he is a Dutchman I will come up with him.”

Why has Slot singled out Blind for praise?

Blind – who counts Manchester United, Ajax and Bayern Munich among his former clubs – is a hugely experienced defender with more than 550 senior club matches under his belt and 108 caps for Netherlands.

The 34-year-old plays predominantly as a centre-back (and can also be used on the left) and, as Slot referenced, is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for progressive passes per 90 (6.6), the top 4% for successful take-ons per game (0.6) and the top 8% for progressive carries per match (1.32).

He didn’t play in Girona’s defeat to Real Madrid at the weekend, so he should be recharged and ready to try and handle whatever Liverpool’s potent forward line can throw at him.

Blind mightn’t have been a roaring success at Old Trafford, but Slot has clearly seen plenty of the defender and knows the attributes that he brings to his team. The veteran centre-back may be a key player for Los Gironistes, although trying to shackle a certain Mo Salah could be a formidable challenge for him!