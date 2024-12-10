‘I have to say…’ – BBC pundit questions big moment which prompted ‘high fives’ from Arne Slot

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool struck first in their Champions League clash away to Girona this evening, with Mo Salah inevitably the goalscorer as he made it 16 for the season.

The Reds were indebted to Alisson Becker for several important saves before a pivotal moment just after the hour mark, when Luis Diaz went down in the penalty area.

Replays showed that the Colombian was caught on the heel by Donny van de Beek, and the French referee was sent to the pitchside monitor by the VAR. He unsurprisingly pointed to the spot after seeing the footage, and the Egyptian King duly lashed the ball past Paulo Gazzaniga to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Warnock: Liverpool penalty was ‘very harsh’

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Stephen Warnock felt that the eventual decision from the ref was rather harsh on Girona, who it could be argued were the better team prior to that moment.

The former Liverpool defender said after Salah buried the penalty (19:04): “High fives all round from Arne Slot and his staff. I have to say though, the penalty is very harsh.”

Definite penalty for Liverpool

We can’t go along with Warnock’s verdict on this occasion – in our view, the replays showed that it was a clear penalty.

Even had Van de Beek not clipped Diaz’s heel, the clumsy manner in which the Girona midfielder clattered into the Liverpool forward from behind would’ve justified a spot kick being awarded, and it was a needless challenge from the ex-Manchester United player.

If it weren’t for that collison, his team would merely have been facing a corner, as Andy Robertson was simultaneously forcing a strong save from Gazzaniga.

Once the penalty was awarded, there seemed little doubt that Salah would do the needful, and he duly lashed the ball past the home side’s goalkeeper to make it 16 goals for the season and bring him to within one goal of drawing level with Billy Liddell in fourth place in LFC’s all-time standings.

Van de Beek has learned his lesson the hard way tonight…and yes, it was the right call to award the spot kick!