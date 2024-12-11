What Van Dijk, Gravenberch and Jones did to Robertson will have Liverpool fans howling

Pictures via @LewisSteele_ on X

Liverpool recorded another victory in Europe but the man who was awarded the Player of the Match award was Andy Robertson and his teammates enjoyed the moment.

As the Scot stood in front of the UEFA advertising boards with the trophy, he was approached by three of his colleagues who wanted to share the moment.

It was a clear show of light-hearted banter and respect for the left back who enjoyed a great night’s work in Spain.

First Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones shared a laugh with the captain of his nation, before Virgil van Dijk then gave his defensive partner a big hug.

It was yet another illustration of how close knit the whole dressing room is with each other.

Andy Robertson is a popular character in the Liverpool dressing room

This has been a season unlike many before for our No.26 as he has had to battle with Kostas Tsimikas for a starting role in the team.

We saw against Manchester City that the 30-year-old is still very much capable of top quality moments and his recent form has showcased this further.

Earlier in the campaign the defender acknowledged that he’s had doubters of his performances in recent weeks but that hasn’t disheartened him and now we’re seeing the rewards.

Let’s hope then that this isn’t the last time we see the individual performances of the former Hull City man be highlighted and that he can continue to help our push to be top of the leagues both domestically and in Europe.

You can view the footage of Robertson and his teammates via @LewisSteele_ on X:

Andy Robertson getting bantered as he poses with his man of the match trophy pic.twitter.com/QsIlrv45M9 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 10, 2024

