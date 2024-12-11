‘Wouldn’t be a surprise…’: Pearce predicts bold Slot decision on Liverpool ‘threat’

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool returned to winning ways in Europe and victory meant that our 100% record remained intact but it wasn’t the most convincing performance from our team.

One man who drew headlines after the game was Darwin Nunez and Arne Slot said after the game (via liverpoolfc.com): “He was a threat but unfortunately he couldn’t score.”

Writing for The Athletic about our No.9, James Pearce stated: ‘Slot will want to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a new No 9 featured on his wish list in the upcoming windows.’

This is an opinion shared by Jamie Carragher too who also predicted that an Anfield exit could be looming.

It seems then that, if performances from the striker don’t improve then we may well see a pursuit of a new player in his position in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Darwin Nunez may soon be out of favour for Liverpool

It shouldn’t be ignored that the Uruguayan is currently playing a lot of minutes for the team who are sat top of both the Premier League and Champions League, so he can’t be that bad.

Add on that of our six forward options, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa’s injury plight has meant that we have heavily relied on the availability of the former Benfica man in recent weeks and months.

However, a tally of three goals and two assists in 19 appearances for the Reds in this campaign illustrates that the output has not been what all parties would have hoped for.

The 25-year-old will be as aware as anyone else that he needs to increase his goal contributions and as such, currently looks like a player low on confidence.

It seems clear that his Portuguese teammate was the favoured option at the start of the campaign and so if we treat Nunez as his understudy, then this may be forgiven.

However, a record transfer fee of up to £85 million (via Sky Sports) makes this a little harder to get behind.

