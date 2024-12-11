Darwin Nunez takes direct swipe at critics after Girona victory

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool enjoyed a victory over Girona but it was far from a convincing win and one player who’s faced criticism after the game was Darwin Nunez.

Despite Arne Slot speaking out in defence of the forward after the match, it hasn’t stopped many from venting their frustrations over his performances of late.

James Pearce has even suggested that our head coach would be open to looking for a new option to play in this No.9 position and so it feels pressure is mounting on the man who currently wears that shirt.

However, the Uruguayan took to social media to send a message back to any naysayers across two Instagram stories.

First he wrote: ‘They are not all, they are some. Thank you Reds for your support, we are all still together!’ and then simply added: ‘Resiliencia.’

It shows a clear mindset from the 25-year-old to prove his doubters wrong and to thank those supporters who are still sticking by him.

Darwin Nunez has matured in his response to critcism

We’ve seen several times during the former Benfica man’s stint on Merseyside that he does like to hit back at those who speak out against him, yet this may be the most mature response.

There’s been shushing emojis and then deleting all pictures of his career as a Red but this time feels more measured and level-headed.

It’s something that’s certainly wrong with modern life and it’s sad that it can have such an impact on players who are only trying their best for the squad.

Let’s hope the forward can bounce back and silence any doubters.

You can view Nunez’s posts via his Instagram stories:

