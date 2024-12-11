Jayden Danns bamboozles Spanish defence on European return

Pictures via LFCTV

Liverpool enjoyed another victory in Europe this season and Jayden Danns also played his part in a positive result in Spain.

Performing for Barry Lewtas’ Under-19s, the Scouser scored a penalty on his first game back in the UEFA Youth League since an injury return and was part of a 2-2 draw for the Reds.

The point secured means there’s now a wait to see if they’ve accrued enough points to finish in the top 22 sides and can participate in the next stage of the competition.

For the 18-year-old in question though, there was one moment other than his spot kick finish which may attract attention from supporters.

Picking the ball up on the half-way line in the second half, the forwarded bamboozled an oncoming Girona defender with a perfectly timed Maradona turn.

It was just yet another example as to why we’re all so excited about the future of this academy graduate.

Jayden Danns will be hoping for some first team minutes this season

After being pictured boarding the plane with the first team, some had thought that the teenager might be making his first team return.

With five appearances and two goals under his belt already, including playing the Caraboa Cup final, the attacker has had a healthy taste of the top level.

Injury curtailed his chances at the early stages of this campaign and removed the possibility of a potential loan move away to gain more experience.

Now Arne Slot has a decision to make on whether our No.76 will play in the academy, be part of the first team picture or spend the second half of the season on loan.

You can watch the Danns turn courtesy of LFCTV (via @cnsultra on X):

