Premier League 2024/25: Liverpool vs Fulham preview

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool will bid to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds’ hopes of adding another win to their tally were scuppered when the Merseyside derby at Everton was postponed last weekend. Chelsea duly took advantage by beating Tottenham on Sunday to move up to second place in the table, four points behind the leaders having played a game more.

However, with Arsenal and Manchester City drawing their respective games, LFC will enter the next round of fixtures in a healthy position. They are the favourites to defeat Fulham with the sportsbooks featured on rekatochklart.com, and it would be a surprise if they fail to get the job done.

Alisson excels upon Liverpool return

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of the game, with Arne Slot confirming that goalkeeper Alisson is ready to return to action, which the Brazilian did in style with a string of important saves in the 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher had done an excellent job in the 32-year-old’s absence, but the man in the number 1 shirt will surely be starting against Fulham at the weekend.

Slot said of Alisson prior to the victory in Spain: “He is fit. It speaks for itself if you can play with Alisson, who has been so outstanding for this club and Brazil so it is nice to have him back.

“If you look at his replacement, it is not easy to do it even better but Caoimhin did so well so we can say we have two great goalkeepers who can do the job for us. But for so many years Alisson has been so good, so we are expecting that.”

Alisson’s return is undoubtedly good news for Liverpool, given that a rare Kelleher mistake cost Liverpool two points in their previous league game at Newcastle United. The 26-year-old misjudged a swinging free-kick at St James’ Park, which proved to be a costly error as the Magpies scored a last-gasp equaliser.

Slot refused to criticise the Republic of Ireland international after the game, but having Alisson available is a timely boost to Liverpool’s title hopes.

The Reds’ recent record against this weekend’s opponents bodes well for their chances of victory on Saturday, claiming four wins and two draws in their last six meetings in all competitions.

Fulham could be tricky opponents for Liverpool

Fulham’s last victory over LFC was a 1-0 success at an empty Anfield in the Premier League in March 2021, and they’ll be eager to upset the odds again this weekend. They frustrated Arsenal last Sunday, holding them to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage to maintain their place in the top half of the table.

Their manager Marco Silva spoke to BBC Sport after the game, saying: “I’m more pleased with the way our players fought, the commitment, the organisation. It’s always tough when we play against them but they know it will be tough too. We create a difficult scenario for them.

“We have to be honest and fair. On the ball it was one of the games we had less time on the ball. We scored a very good goal. Second half was more difficult. The team has less energy.

“They scored a really tight goal. The players were brave enough. Second half much more control from them but not big chances. Performance-wise it wasn’t the best game from ourselves.

“It’s been a tough week. In eight days, we played Tottenham, Brighton and Arsenal. They’ve been great. The momentum is here for us. We have to be proud of the season so far.”

Fulham’s performance against Arsenal demonstrated that they can be tricky opponents, but Liverpool will be confident of picking up three points on home soil.

Although the west London side have lost just twice in seven outings on the road this season, the Reds are a good bet to record an important victory and strengthen their grip on first place in the Premier League.