Liverpool’s new year’s day hero retires and announces ‘candidacy for the presidency’ in career change

Liverpool have had many great players over the years and it’s always a sad day when a former fan favourite bids farewell to the game.

Taking to his own Instagram account, Ragnar Klavan wrote: ‘Today, I am bidding farewell to my “first love” as I close the chapter on 24 incredible years as a professional footballer.

‘There are so many people to thank – my family, friends, teammates, and coaches.

‘My next big dream is a dream for Estonian football. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association in 2025.’

It’s a lovely message from a former defender who certainly won many over with his performances in a red shirt.

Ragnar Klavan will be remembered for his Burnley goal

Across two seasons, the central defender made 53 appearances and scored twice but it was his new year’s day finish against Burnley that will live longest in the memory.

His last appearance came off the bench during the Champions League semi final in 2018, illustrating the trust that Jurgen Klopp had in the player.

James Milner joked when a transfer to Cagliari was confirmed for our former No.17, six years ago, that all the old man jokes would turn on him – this is the perfect example of how he was used as an experienced head in a young group.

Virgil van Dijk’s arrival allowed a new era in our defence and the Reds went from strength to strength.

The last involvement the Estonian had with the city was being entrusted with reading out the Eurovision scores for his nation when we hosted the competition in 2023.

However, this update shows that the 39-year-old has announced a candidacy for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association and therefore is keeping himself in the game.

Let’s hope for a bright and prosperous future for a player who had a short but memorable tome on Merseyside.

You can view confirmation of Klavan’s retirement via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragnar Klavan official (@ragnar.klavan17)

