‘It’s time’ – BBC pundit tells Liverpool star to leave the club after what he saw in Girona

(Photos by Eric Alonso & Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arne Slot may have surprised fans with his inclusion of Alisson Becker in the starting lineup in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Girona on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian more than proved he was back to full fitness, however, with a superb display in goal against Champions League opposition.

Sofascore handed the No.1 an 8.1/10 score for his performance in Spain, with the footballer making a total of five saves (0.68 goals prevented) on the day.

“He showed again today why I said so many times that he’s our first goalkeeper. That has nothing to do with Caoimhin [Kelleher] – he did so, so well,” Arne Slot told reporters after the tie (via liverpoolfc.com).

“But Alisson has been so important for this club for so many years, for his country as well. [He] showed today that he’s probably one of the best, in my opinion the best goalkeeper in the world.

“And let’s hope he can keep continuing to bring these performances. Let’s hope even more that he can stay fit.”

There’s no getting past Alisson Becker

You can understand the Dutchman’s decision-making given the overriding quality of our 2018 summer signing.

On the flip side of the coin, you could forgive Caoimhin Kelleher for feeling at least slightly aggrieved that his performances haven’t been rewarded with further faith from the manager.

With that in mind, Paul Robinson’s advice urging the Republic of Ireland international to seek first-team football elsewhere is more than warranted.

“It is tough on Kelleher because he always does extremely well when he comes in and he would play at a lot of other clubs. But when you’ve got one of the world’s best in Alisson, you can see the effect he has on games,” the former Tottenham keeper spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“Top clubs often have two goalkeepers and it takes a different mental strength to know your second choice. I think it is time for Kelleher to go and play first-team football. It is game time for him.”

How have Liverpool fared with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal?

The former Ringmahon Rangers star has been far from unreliable between the sticks amid Alisson’s injury-enforced absence.

Kelleher featured 12 times this season (mainly across the Premier League and Champions League) keeping six clean sheets and conceding 10 goals.

The 26-year-old helped us to 10 wins and two draws in that time, including high-stakes games like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Should the shotstopper finally get his move away from the club in the summer transfer window, we’d be stunned if there wasn’t heavy interest in his services.