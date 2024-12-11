‘I have been surprised’: Steve McManaman reacts to intriguing Liverpool development

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have defied all expectations under Arne Slot since the Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Make no mistake, the German tactician did leave his replacement a stellar squad to work with ahead of the 2024/25 season. Contrasted against the squad the now Red Bull employee inherited back in 2015, the difference couldn’t be more stark.

But few could have possibly predicted that the former Feyenoord boss would have his new side topping the tree ahead of Christmas (in Europe and the Premier League).

It’s hardly been a cakewalk either for Slot given he’s already faced the champions of Europe and the English top-flight in Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

Steve McManaman surprised by Liverpool results

Steve McManaman admitted he himself has been ‘surprised’ with the manner in which Liverpool have gone about their business in the Champions League.

A 1-0 win over Girona, even if the performance fell below the head coach’s expectations, saw us make it six wins out of six in Europe.

“Any European night is difficult and Liverpool have made it look easy. All in all, Arne Slot can do what he wants in the last couple of games now [in the Champions League league stage],” the former Red spoke on TNT Sports (via BBC Sport).

“I thought Slot’s transition would be seamless but I have been surprised by the results.

“To go away and beat Bayer Leverkusen and other teams then beat them comfortably, that has been surprising.”

Slot will demand more from his squad upon their return to Premier League action this weekend. Nonetheless, a 1-0 win against Girona was yet another important show of this Liverpool’s side’s remarkable ability to produce victories out of thin air.

In a title race now also contested by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, that relentless drive will need to extend into the New Year if we’re to have any hope of bringing the league title back to Merseyside this term.