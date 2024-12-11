‘Keep watching him’: Tony Bellew really impressed with ‘special’ youngster on Liverpool’s books

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It’s not been a standout year for Liverpool Academy graduates so far under new boss Arne Slot.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped the likes of Jayden Danns from catching the public’s eye following a breakout campaign in 2023/24.

The 18-year-old announced himself to senior English football with a superb double against Southampton in the FA Cup in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge. That was after having impressed Ian Wright with a professional performance in a Carabao Cup final clash that went to extra time.

Unfortunately, some injury struggles in pre-season meant the teenager missed out on an opportunity to impress Slot in Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Jayden Danns caught Tony Bellew’s eye

Tony Bellew has been highly complimentary of Danns previously, having sent a heartfelt message following Liverpool’s 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town back in February.

The former professional boxer has since jumped on his socials once more to react to the forward’s latest goalscoring display against Girona in the UEFA Youth League.

“The young lion is back!! Keep watching him people he’s a special one,” the 42-year-old tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

When could we next see Jayden Danns?

Slot has been somewhat reluctant to call upon the youngest members of his squad, setting an early precedent with his ruthless hooking of Jarell Quansah at half-time against Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old, who featured 33 times (2,494 minutes) under Klopp last term, has only picked up six appearances in 2024/25 (334 minutes).

Tyler Morton, likewise, has featured minimally, racking up two senior appearances (72 minutes in total) in the Carabao Cup.

Judging by our head coach’s admission around Ryan Gravenberch’s minutes, we can safely assume that the former Feyenoord boss prefers to put out his best team where possible. That’s understandable, of course, given that we’ve made greater efforts to conserve energy levels under the Dutchman.

However, it does make the task of predicting when we might next see Danns playing for the senior side somewhat more challenging.

An away trip to St Mary’s Stadium for a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Southampton could be the ticket for a cameo outing perhaps. Other than that, we’re struggling to see where Slot might otherwise fit our starlet in this December.