Virgil van Dijk shares six-word Liverpool contract update immediately after Girona win

Liverpool offered a response of sorts to their 3-3 draw with Newcastle last Wednesday with a closely fought 1-0 win over Girona on Tuesday night.

However, the performance left much to be desired as far as Arne Slot was concerned, even with the Merseysiders now five points clear at the top of the Champions League table.

“What wasn’t I pleased about? I wasn’t pleased with a lot,” the Dutchman told journalists post-match (via BBC Sport).

“If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams we’ve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

“But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.”

Still, credit where credit is due, the former Feyenoord boss’ outfit has now made it 19 wins out of 22 games played in 2024/25.

Things could most certainly be a lot worse in the 46-year-old’s opening campaign in charge.

Virgil van Dijk offers brief update on contract talks

After an official contract offer was made to Mo Salah’s camp it was made clear that all three players on expiring contracts have now been supplied with offers ahead of the January 1 deadline.

It remains to be seen whether such offers are to Virgil van Dijk and Co’s liking, however, and the Dutchman offered no assurances either way after Liverpool’s trip to Catalonia.

“There is no word. No news,” the Reds captain told one BBC reporter (via @5livesport on X).

"There is no word. No news" 🤐 Virgil van Dijk keeping his cards very close to his chest after the 1-0 win over Girona 👀 Will the Liverpool skipper sign a new contract? 🤔#BBCFootball #Liverpool #UCL pic.twitter.com/EA6oGNGbFC — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 10, 2024

The 33-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, though it is understood the player is keen on extending his stay at Anfield.

Some back and forth is, of course, to be expected, even after having been handed an official proposal by the club.

So we wouldn’t start panicking over our skipper’s future in the famous red shirt just yet!