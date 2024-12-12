Luis Diaz may have subtly given Liverpool fans the news they’ve been longing to hear

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz may have subtly teased the news that every Liverpool fan is waiting to hear this Christmas.

Although the Reds sit serenely at the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings, supporters’ nerves have been frayed by speculation over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom will be out of contract in six months’ time as it stands.

All three have received offers from the club as the relevant parties strive towards reaching an agreement, and the Colombian seems confident that least one of them will soon put pen to paper on a new deal.

Diaz may have dropped subtle Salah hint

Diaz was speaking to TNT Sports Mexico after Liverpool’s win over Girona on Tuesday when he fielded a question on Salah, who netted his 16th goal of the season with the match-winning penalty in Spain.

The Reds’ number 7 said of the Egyptian: “It’s crazy; his numbers are incredible. He is an extraordinary player, a player who motivates you to play well. It’s good that you learn a lot from him because he plays alongside you and it’s a privilege, so I’m also very happy for him because of what he’s achieving.

“This isn’t just from today or yesterday. He has been doing the same thing for many years and several seasons, so obviously he is going to continue like this.”

Has Diaz given us the news we’ve all been longing to hear?

Liverpool fans’ ears will have perked up by Diaz saying that Salah ‘is going to continue like this’…a subtle hint that the Egyptian is going to sign a new contract at Anfield, perhaps?

It could be nothing more than the 27-year-old alluding to the incredible consistency of his attacking teammate, who’s hit at least 23 goals in each of his seven full seasons for the Reds and looks certain to maintain that record in the current campaign.

However, the Colombian’s wording won’t be lost on LFC supporters amid the ongoing context of the 32-year-old’s contractual situation, and – like the rest of us – Lucho seems desperate for our number 11 to stay put on Merseyside for a little while longer.

Salah has set the standards in terms of goalscoring at Liverpool for several years now, and Diaz is among those who’ve raised their own game to try and ensure that the Egyptian’s efforts aren’t in vain, with the ex-Porto forward our second-highest scorer for the season so far on nine goals.

We imagine that a new contract for Mo is top of every Reds fan’s Christmas list this year…over to you, FSG!