Carragher doubles down on ‘selfish Salah’ stance with fresh comments

Pictures via The Overlap

Mo Salah is a legend in Liverpool but also in many places across the world and it seems that Jamie Carragher may have felt this of late.

After we defeated Southampton a couple of weeks ago, the Egyptian faced the media and addressed questions on his future at the club.

Due to the rarity of our No.11 facing media in the mix zone outside stadiums, our former defender stated that he was being selfish with his public contract negotiations and faced backlash for these comments.

Now, separated from the incident with a few days and having seen the reception of his previous comments, the Scouser was asked by Gary Neville if he regretted his statement.

The 46-year-old replied with: “No, no. I was right, I wasn’t wrong.

“Alright, okay. Let’s make it public, tell us what you want and how long you want and then we’ll decide who’s right or wrong. We can all make a decision then.”

It’s safe to say then that this is a feeling that is still held by the Sky Sports pundit.

Jamie Carragher is sticking by his opinions on Mo Salah

It’s a bold move given the reception that these remarks made and in truth, both men are entitled to act and think as they wish in this incident.

When we look at Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain a little more coy on their potential new deals, it’s likely the club will prefer their tactics to that of their teammate.

However, our attacker is using his status and form to his advantage and attempting to ensure he gets exactly what he wants.

If people deem this as selfish, it’s not hard to see why but all we’re bothered about as fans is seeing our hero sign on the dotted line.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Salah (from 35:34) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men