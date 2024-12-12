Two pictures posted by Liverpool that fans missed confirms injured defender’s comeback

Pictures via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool are in a crucial part of the season and due to our on-field success, many rival supporters don’t want to talk about the injury issues that are currently ravaging our side.

With seven players set to miss the Merseyside derby, we were rather fortunate to see the game called off but one of these stricken options may be about to return.

Taking to X, the club shared images of Kostas Tsimikas back in training and it certainly suggests that the defender is on the cusp of a comeback in the not too distant future.

Perhaps we can then expect to see the Greek Scouser back on the pitch before the end of the month and thus bolster our rather depleted defensive unit.

Arne Slot will welcome his returning players with open arms

Ibou Konate and Conor Bradley will be two more options that Arne Slot will be hoping can play again soon, to reduce the weight of game time that is currently being placed on their teammates.

Andy Robertson showed against Girona that he’s more than capable of holding the left back role down on his own though and so we can be safe in the knowledge that the short and longer term future of this position looks good.

As for our No.21, he will now be focussing on getting back to action soon and hoping the Reds can keep up their winning form of late whilst he plots a return.

Add on his previously shared desire for new contracts to be sorted for the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold too, perhaps there’s more updates that the full back is awaiting other than our scorelines.

Let’s hope that by time the 28-year-old is back on the pitch, we’re still top of all the leagues and our heroes have new contracts.

You can view the images of Tsimikas training via @LFC on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men