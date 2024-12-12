Liverpool named ‘most plausible’ destination for Alphonso Davies this summer – Athletic

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

So much talk around Liverpool has been who may leave the club on a free at the end of the season but it seems we could act on a possible free agent, that being Alphonso Davies.

As reported by Mario Cortegana: ‘Multiple industry sources have told The Athletic that Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing the player and that they would be the most plausible Premier League destination for him.

‘However, a move to Anfield is considered an unlikely outcome at present and senior Liverpool sources have strongly denied any interest in a deal.’

This would certainly be a high profile move for the Reds and be a transfer that would attract a lot of attention across the footballing world.

Alphonso Davies is a big name in world football

The same reporter recently provided their insight on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of making a move to Real Madrid and is considered a reliable source on transfers.

This report then being centred around a full back could have led people to think that the 24-year-old could be a straight replacement for the Scouser, however he plays on the left.

That would mean competition for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, no doubt then leading to one of them departing the club in the summer.

An ability to play as a left winger could also interest Reds, even though we do have more than enough talented options in that position too.

The current Bayern Munich player may already have a soft spot in the hearts of our supporters as well, given his comments demanding that Mo Salah was paid correctly by our owners.

This would certainly be an interesting potential transfer and given the lack of a transfer fee and a seeming interest from the Canadian to make a Merseyside move, one that could be realistic too.

