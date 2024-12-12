Report: Liverpool and Man City could face off in transfer battle for ‘outstanding’ Chelsea wizard

(Photo by Dan Istitene and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City have shared some epic duels on the pitch over the past decade, and now the teams who’ve shared the last seven Premier League titles between them could rival each other for a reported mutual transfer target.

Reds fans are still waiting nervously for news of a contract extension for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, although the vice-captain has received a proposal from Anfield chiefs as they strive to keep him at the club (David Ornstein).

However, the Merseysiders have seemingly been exploring right-back alternatives in case the 26-year-old departs his boyhood team, with reports this week that Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is a priority target for 2025.

Liverpool and Man City both eyeing Gusto move

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Liverpool and Man City are both eyeing a potential move for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto in the coming months.

The Blues have no intention of entering negotiations over a possible sale of the 21-year-old, although that hasn’t stopped two of the Premier League’s big fish from taking an interest in him.

Do Liverpool have any real need to sign Gusto?

Gusto has been a regular presence in an upwardly mobile Chelsea team this season, making 10 top-flight starts for Enzo Maresca’s side and standing out as one of their more reliable performers.

As per WhoScored, only one Blues player can better his average of 2.3 tackles per game (which’d place him fourth in the Liverpool squad), while surprisingly for a right-back he the fifth-best shots-per-game rate at Stamford Bridge (1.2).

Micah Richards has previously waxed lyrical about the Frenchman, describing him as an ‘outstanding’ player who has ‘so much energy’ and strikes the right balance between defence and attack.

That said, the hope for Reds supporters is that LFC don’t need Gusto – if Trent signs a new contract, and with Conor Bradley also a more than dependable option, ideally we won’t need to go into the market for a new right-back.

On the other hand, Liverpool mightn’t want to give Man City a free run at the Chelsea defender, and the constant potential for cirumstances to change rapidly could alter Richard Hughes’ transfer plans.

It’s an intriguing rumour, for sure, so let’s see if anything more comes of it over the next few weeks.