Mo Salah and Federico Chiesa’s training ground argument will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Pictures via LFC

Federico Chiesa has not enjoyed the best of times since arriving at Liverpool and he will be desperate to be back on the pitch soon, playing with Mo Salah.

As the Italian took a walk around the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, the club’s cameras we present to capture his conversations with teammates.

That included spotting our Egyptian King, who was sat with Joe Gomez, in a spot we see him very often – the reception coffee bar.

Our No.11 asked the former Juventus man if he was still wanting to go for dinner with him, leading to a disagreement between the pair.

This all centred around who would be cooking for whom and it was lovely to see a real battle of politeness unfold.

Federico Chiesa and Mo Salah seem to be getting along famously

With plenty of fallout still rumbling on about the contract situation of the 32-year-old, it’s nice to be able to talk about some more trivial matters when it comes to him.

Add on the constant injury updates being provided for our No.14, having a story where he wears a broad smile is always good to see as well.

It would be great to be a fly on the wall for this meal that eventually takes place between the two attackers and this is just another glimpse into the togetherness within Arne Slot’s squad.

Also seeing the leadership qualities of our record Premier League goal scorer, you can see he’s making an obvious attempt here to make one of the newest members of the team feel even more part of it.

You can view the interaction between Salah and Chiesa via @LFC on X:

Dinner plans with Fede and Mo 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/DPSKvazXPp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 12, 2024

