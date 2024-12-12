Harvey Elliott can’t hold back laughter with Mo Salah’s boastful passing comments

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world and it seems safe to say that he is very aware of this fact too, especially given his recent comments.

Speaking with Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher, our No.19 was reflecting on goals he’s scored for the Reds in the Champions League and this led to a disagreement over who had provided an assist for one of them.

The Egyptian King was convinced it was him, for a rather comical reason: “There is nobody in the team who has the ability to pass the ball like this, so it must be me.”

It evoked a similar head-in-hands reaction from both of his teammates who were met with amusement at the confidence of our No.11, whilst also appreciating that they couldn’t argue against the claims that were made.

Mo Salah has huge belief in his own ability

The 32-year-old has every reason to think he’s the best passer in the team, even if Trent Alexander-Arnold will have something to argue about on that front.

His output since arriving at Anfield has been incredible and a return of 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games this season, is the perfect illustration of his current form.

That’s why talk around the forward’s new contract is such a hot topic at the moment and with Jamie Carragher doubling down on his ‘selfish’ claims about our main attacking threat, it’s starting to split the fans.

Luis Diaz’s recent comments on this debacle though seems to have provided some hope that good news is only around the corner.

Let’s hope the perfect Christmas present for us all will be the club’s Premier League record scorer extending his Merseyside stay.

You can watch Salah’s comments (from 10:40) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

