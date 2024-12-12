‘You scored again?’: Returning injured Liverpool man can’t hide surprise at Mo Salah

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Mo Salah’s goal scoring feats shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, least of all his teammates but it seems that one man can still be caught out.

As Liverpool prepared for this weekend’s clash with Fulham, the squad were captured in training thanks to the ‘Inside’ cameras that were present.

They managed to share the moment when Ibou Konate entered training and due to his current injury, it was clear that the big man hadn’t made the journey to Spain for our latest match.

Therefore, the meeting with our Egyptian King was the first time since his converted penalty against Girona and thus our No.5 said: “Mohamed Salah, you scored again?”

It was clearly something said in gest by the French international but it does just go to show how the incredible consistency of our record Premier League goal scorer still amazes his teammates.

Mo Salah impresses fans and teammates alike

With Jamie Carragher doubling down on his ‘selfish’ stance when it comes to our No.11’s contract negotiation tactics, this type of interaction shows that the players are still very much on his side.

Let’s hope then that Luis Diaz’s recent comments can be enough to excite supporters into thinking that a new deal will be forthcoming soon for our ace marksman.

We all know that a tally of 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games this season illustrates how important the former Roma man is to our team.

This is why the outcry is so loud for a new contract to be sorted so we can keep seeing his iconic moments in a red shirt for the next few years.

You can watch the video of Salah and Konate (from 1:49) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

