‘Move could be on the cards’ – Liverpool seeking to reunite Arne Slot with ‘powerful’ midfielder

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool could go head-to-head with a fellow Premier League club in the transfer race for a midfielder who Arne Slot knows well.

The emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as a top-class number 6 has somewhat lessened the need for the Reds to strengthen in that area of the pitch, although a renewed pursuit for summer target Martin Zubimendi hasn’t been completely ruled out.

A new report suggests that Richard Hughes may have his eyes set on another player in that position, in case the Real Sociedad star can’t be enticed.

Liverpool showing interest in Quinten Timber

According to Steve Kay for Football Transfers, Quinten Timber is attracting interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, with the midfielder expected to leave Feyenoord either in January or next summer.

In a post on X in which the journalist shared a link to that article, he noted that ‘a move could be on the cards’ for the 23-year-old, whose twin brother Jurrien currently plays for Arsenal.

Spurs are reportedly prepared to offload Yves Bissouma to make room for the Dutchman, although the Reds may have their own trump card in Slot, under whom the midfielder won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup in Rotterdam.

Will Liverpool move for Timber in 2025?

With Liverpool also scoping out right-backs and wingers as the contractual uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah lingers on, it remains to be seen exactly which areas of the squad jump to the top of Hughes’ list of priorities in terms of incoming transfer activity in 2025.

If the Reds were to beat Tottenham in the race for Timber, they’d be getting a ‘powerful midfielder’ who’s ‘good on the ball’ and ‘most suited to the No.8 role’, in the words of Football Transfers‘ Dutch football expert Imre Himmelbauer.

Figures from FBref show that the 23-year-old loves to get into the final third of the pitch and make a decisive impact. Among positional peers in Europe over the past year, he ranks in the top 4% for shots per game (2.16), the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.47) and the top 9% for non-penalty goals per match (0.18).

It was Slot who brought him to Feyenoord in July 2022 and who handed him 74 appearances at De Kuip, being repaid with 11 goals and 13 assists, so the Liverpool head coach knows full well what qualities the player could bring to the Premier League leaders.

When Jurgen Klopp was at Anfield, he never signed a player with whom he worked at Mainz or Borussia Dortmund. Will the current Reds boss take a different approach and seek a reunion with one of his former Rotterdam favourites in 2025?…