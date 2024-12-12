Van Dijk can’t contain his excitement with what Wataru Endo did in training

Pictures via LFC

Many areas of Arne Slot’s squad have been utilisied this season but perhaps one of the least called upon players has been Wataru Endo.

However, it wouldn’t surprise any of our fans to know that the midfielder is still giving 110% in training and that has been evident with a recent clip shared online.

Taking to the official X account, the club shared a video of our No.3 as he delicately scooped a pass into the path of Harvey Elliott who then put the ball past Alisson Becker in goal.

What makes the footage even better is the distant voice of Virgil van Dijk who couldn’t hide his pride and excitement after watching the 31-year-old produce some magic.

Wataru Endo is a popular member of the squad

After speaking publicly about his love for Anfield and our supporters, it’s safe to say that the Japanese international feels very much at home on Merseyside.

Being able to come onto the pitch and do whatever the team needs in order to secure victory has been the main role of the captain of his nation this season.

We’ve seen in these brief cameos that the former Stuttgart man will do anything to help the Reds win a game and this mentality is vital.

There’s so many reasons then to be a big fan of the midfielder as he mixes skill, professionalism and talent whenever called upon by the boss.

Given a hectic fixture schedule, moments like this training clip show that we can certainly trust Wataru whenever he is called upon.

You can view the video of Endo and Elliott via @LFC on X:

